Crosby back on top of Premier League

Batsman Luke Ward in action for Ramsey against Finch Hill at Ballafletcher on Saturday while wicket keeper Christian Webster readies for a potential catch (DK220521(82))

With Peel and St John’s sitting out the weekend’s round of Premier League cricket fixtures, Crosby took full advantage to move to the top of the table.

They did so by recording a five-wicket win against a resilient Castletown side at King William’s College.

After winning the toss and electing to field, Castletown were restricted to 153 for five from their 40 overs, with an injured Mike Haywood - batting with a runner - hitting an unbeaten 37 and Olly Wait top scoring with 38 in an 83-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Opening batsman Jaco Jansen also contributed a useful 34.

Although Castletown managed to claim five Crosby wickets, the latter were always well within the target. Opener George Burrows hit 49 from 34 balls and some strong hitting from Richard Tarr with 28 from 14 balls saw Crosby home with 17 overs to spare.

It was a closer affair at Tromode where Cronkbourne hosted Valkyres.

After winning the toss and putting Cronkbourne into bat, the decision looked to have backfired when Josh Clough and Nathan Knights hit 140 runs for the second wicket.

But the pair were out with the score in the 150s which prompted a batting collapse, with the last nine wickets falling for only 22 runs. Santhosh Vishwanadham was the pick of the Valkyres bowlers with four wickets for 20 runs.

Valkyres openers Hemanth Vyas and Shahid Rafique got the innings off to a positive start with a partnership of 41 for the first wicket but when three wickets fell quickly - two in a miserly spell from Theo Helfrich - Valkyres were under pressure.

Wajahat Hussain steadied the innings with 52 but when he was out, one of four wickets for Mark Williams, it was always going to be close.