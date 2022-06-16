Island squad named for World Cup qualifiers

Marylebone Cricket Club play a T20 game against the Isle of Man Development squad at Tromode - ( Isle of Man Newspapers )

The Isle of Man cricket squad for July’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Sub-Regional Europe Qualifier in Finland has been named.

The 14-strong playing party heading to Scandinavia next month is captained by Cronkbourne’s Matthew Ansell.

Joining him in the squad are: Sam Barnett, Eddie Beard, brothers George and Joe Burrows, Jacob Butler, Kieran Cawte, Fraser Clarke, Josh Clough, Carl Hartmann, Dollin Jansen, Nathan Knights, Chris Langford and Adam McAuley.

The Isle of Man form part of group two of the competition and will take on Romania, Cyprus, Turkey and Serbia, with the matches taking place from July 12 to 19 at grounds in Tikkurila and Kerava.

In group one are hosts Finland, Italy, Sweden, Greece and Croatia.

The two group winners will progress to the final where the winners will earn a spot in the final Europe qualifiers next summer.

This is the start of the qualification process for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies in 2024.