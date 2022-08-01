Island teens head to World Cup qualifiers

Subscribe newsletter
The Isle of Man U17 cricket squad are heading to Guernsey for the ICC U19 World Cup Europe Division Two qualifiers this week.
The 50-over matches will be played from the August 3 to August 12 in the Channel Island.
The squad is captained by Dollin Jansen who played in the recent senior national team ICC qualifiers in Finland.
Jacob Butler and Fraser Clarke, who are also in the U19 squad, also played for the Senior national team.
The Isle of Man are in group one alongside Sweden, Denmark and Norway, while the second group features France, Italy and Germany alongside the hosts Guernsey.
All matches will be played across four venues in Guernsey, with each match-day to feature four games, including the knockout stages and the play-offs.
The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals stage with the top three teams qualifying for the next stage of the tournament.
The bottom-four teams will also compete in the positional play-off matches.
The Isle of Man u19 team will face Sweden on August 5, Norway on August 6 and Denmark on the August 8.
The play-offs and semi-final are due to take place on the August 9 with the final and final positional play-off matches on August 11.
Although the U19 qualifiers are not part of ICC’s live-streaming arrangements with IMG Media, a videographer has been contracted to produce highlights, match clips and other editorial content for the tournament, which will be available post-match.
The in-play score will also be available via the ‘Play Cricket’ (play-cricket.com) website and reports will appear in Isle of Man Newspapers and on iomtoday.co.im
The full squad is: Dollin Jansen (Captain), Jacob Butler, Fraser Clarke, Ned Crellin, JJ Griffin, Theo Helfrich, Joe Humphrey, Josh Kewley, Toby Poole-Wilson, Henry Telford, Luke Ward, Christian Webster, Nathan Williams, Matty Young.
