Isle of Man team defeat MCC in rain-affected tour

The touring Marylebone Cricket Club team were beaten by the Isle of Man’s national side in their final match of their traditional summer three-game tour to the island.

The tourists narrowly defeated both the island’s under-17s team and King William’s College in their other two matches, but were grateful for an extraordinary spell of bowling from spinner Cillian McDonnell to snatch a win against a youthful KWC team.

The touring side opened their three-match tour against the Isle of Man’s u17 team who used the match as useful preparation ahead of next month’s World Cup qualifiers in Guernsey.

The MCC batted first and opener Luke Filer led the way with 89 runs from 122 balls, including two sixes and seven fours. Declaring shortly after 4pm at 177 for 4, after Ramsey’s Toby Poole-Wilson picked up three wickets, the match rules left the island u17s with around 37 overs, including 20 from 5pm to either win or save the match.

In the end, the juniors seemed unsure whether to play for the draw or go for the win and, after Dollin Jansen was out for 25 with the score on 93, only Henry Telford who top scored with 39 was able to provide much resistance.

The Manx team were always in with a shout while Jacob Butler was at the crease, but he ultimately ran out of partners and the Isle of Man finished 20 runs off the target with two overs to spare.

The MCC’s Harry Brooks picked up seven wickets in a devastating 12-over spell.

King William’s College also ran the MCC close but ultimately an extraordinary batting collapse, in the face of a remarkable display of left-arm spin bowling from the aforementioned McDonnell, destroyed the school team’s hopes.

Filer, once more opening the batting for the MCC, again proved difficult to remove, this time scoring 83 in a total of 178 for three, although accurate bowling from Poole-Wilson - who conceded only 14 runs from a seven-over spell - restricted the MCC’s run rate.

Dollin Jansen and Henry Telford opened the reply for the KWC team for their second appearance against the tourists and, while Telford’s honesty saw him walk for a catch that even the MCC admitted afterwards probably didn’t find an edge, Jansen’s excellent 80 gave the college team a great chance of a rare victory.

But with the win in sight, and the MCC’s fielders flagging in the unusually warm weather, Jansen holed out which sparked a batting collapse from the college team, with the last seven wickets falling for only two runs, six of which - including a hat-trick - fell to spinner McDonnell.

King William’s College ultimately ended the game 25 runs short and only two overs before the game was scheduled to finish.

The Isle of Man national team were meant to play two consecutive 20-over matches on the final day of the tour.

In the first of the day’s two 20-over matches, the island side batted first and reached 153, with Sam Barnett top scoring with 32 and Adam McAuley, Carl Hartmann and Matt Ansell all contributing.

A clinical bowling and fielding performance, which included three catches and a stumping from wicketkeeper Hartmann, plus three wickets each for Jacob Butler and Matt Ansell saw the MCC all out for 100, giving the Manx side a 53-run victory.

The Isle of Man team then made a promising start in the second match.