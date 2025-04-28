The Isle of Man badminton team has been named for this summer’s Island Games in Orkney.
Among the 10-strong squad is Kim Clague who has represented the island at every Games since making her debut in Shetland in 2005 at the age of 17.
She will once again team up with playing partner Jess Li as she aims to scoop the competition’s women’s doubles title for a record sixth time.
The other women in the island squad are Phillipa Li, Annelise Mellor and Charlotte Watson, the former having represented the Isle of Man at the last Games in Guernsey.
Steven Quayle and Matt Nicholson lead an experienced men’s quintet that also includes Baillie Watterson, Tommy Cheng and Alex Buck.
Like Quayle and Nicholson, Buck was in the squad for the last Games in 2023, while Watterson returns to the Games after competing in Bermuda and Jersey in 2013 and 2015 respectively.