Peel & St John’s managed to beat the weekend weather to squeeze in a nine-wicket win against Ramsey at the Grammar School in Isle of Man Cricket Association’s Premiership on Saturday.
The northerners won the toss and elected to bat which reduced the risk of weather impacting on the result if Peel & St John’s, with a strong batting line-up, could wrap up Ramsey’s innings inside the scheduled 40 overs.
PSJ were looking really good for an early finish with Ramsey 48 for six and 63 for eight at one stage before skipper Grant Atchison, with a captain’s innings, moved the score through 100, eventually finishing 39 not out in a final Ramsey total of 116 in 31 overs.
Kieran Cawte and Eddie Beard picked up three wickets each for PSJ.
Ramsey were always going to have to work hard to protect that score and, although Ollie Webster was out for 10 runs, Eddie Beard’s unbeaten 78 from only 42 balls saw PSJ reach the target in the 12th over.
Beard’s explosive innings included nine fours and three sixes in a nine-wicket win.
The win for PSJ extended their lead over Crosby to 23 points after 10 games and the league title is already looking unassailable for Crosby, PSJ’s only challengers, unless PSJ slip up unexpectedly.
SIMON CRELLIN