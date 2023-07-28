Peel & St John’s Crickt Club survived a close game against Cronkbourne at Mullen-e-Cloie on Saturday.
In doing so, PSJ stayed top of Isle of Man Cricket Association’s Premier League and remain unbeaten.
After losing the toss and being put into bat, Cronkbourne survived the early loss of Nathan Williams with a second-wicket partnership of 57 between Hari Radhakrishnan (32) and Josh Clough, with Clough eventually going on to top score with a measured 62 from 73 balls.
Captain Carl Wagstaffe added a further 26 in a partnership of 47 with Clough in the middle order, with Cronkbourne eventually setting PSJ a target of 158.
Cronkbourne’s bowlers, led by Corbin Liebenberg with four wickets, kept the PSJ run chase in check with a succession of PSJ batters getting out when well set.
Eventually, with only two wickets left, it was left to Russ Miller to steady the ship and ultimately win the match with a six.
Crosby continued their chase with a comprehensive home win against Ramsey at Marown.
After winning the toss and electing to field, Ramsey struggled against Crosby’s openers Jamie Brown and George Burrows who put on 74 for the first wicket.
Ramsey fought back and at one point had Crosby at 87-3 but, with the game in the balance, George Newton’s 35 and a captain’s innings from Chris Langford eventually saw Crosby set Ramsey a revised target of 203.
Ramsey never really recovered from a bad start, losing their first three wickets for only 19 runs.
Although Michael Webber and Luke Ward made the score respectable with scores of 31 and 27 respectively, Ramsey ultimately finished well short of the target, with Jacob Butler wrapping up the innings with three wickets.
DIVISION ONE
In Division One, Finch Hill enjoyed a comprehensive 10-wicket win against their nearest challengers Cronkbourne, with Fraser Clarke picking up six wickets.
Elsewhere, Keane Brentley’s 74 helped Crosby beat Ramsey for whom opener Cameron Roome top scored with 79.