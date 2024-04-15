The first fixture of cricket’s female Super Series will be taking place this Sunday, April 21 at King William’s College.
The Super Series is a short-format hardball version of the sport for females 13 and over. The games are organised by the Isle of Man Cricket Association.
The association says these fixtures are an opportunity for those wishing to make the move from soft ball to cricket ball and participants will play alongside and gain experience from current international players and coaches.
Teams will be balanced to ensure that competition is fair, even and enjoyable for all.
For those wanting to play this weekend, please email cricket development officer Greig Wright on [email protected] before Thursday, April 18.