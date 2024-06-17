Although the Isle of Man national men’s cricket players were in Italy for a round of T20 World Cup qualifying matches (see report on page 47 of this edition), the island’s premier 40-over league got underway over the weekend with two close matches.
Crosby’s match against Cronkbourne in Tromode was reduced to 32 overs each following rain showers but that didn’t diminish the excitement.
The Marown side’s opening batters, captain Jamie Brown and Martyn Oates, produced an impressive partnership to put on a score of 98 runs for the first wicket and wicketkeeper Ricky Kniveton added 27 coming in at number three.
But junior bowlers Ryder Spencer and Jacob Turner picked up three and four wickets respectively to put the brakes on the Crosby innings. Remarkably, Turner’s wickets came in four consecutive balls in the 24th over.
Set a target of 178, Cronkbourne’s opening batter Jarrod Shepherd got the innings off to a good start with 67 from 86 balls, but ultimately when he was the eighth wicket to fall with the score on 152, the pressure was really on.
Nathan Williams and Ryder Spencer combined well for the ninth wicket, with a near-run-a ball 28 and 11 respectively, but they ultimately fell narrowly short of the target, largely thanks to Hall’s four-wicket spell.
In the Weekend Premier League’s other match, a high-scoring affair between Valkyres and Peel at King William’s College saw Valkyres enjoy a five-wicket win over the westerners.
After winning the toss and putting Peel in to bat, Peel’s opening batter Juan Bellando hit an unbeaten century from 112 balls in a total of 225 for 7 from their 40 overs.
In reply, Mohammad Salman’s 84 not out carried Valkyres, ably supported by Shahid Rafique (41) and Lowe’s 38 saw them reach the target in the 39th over.
In Division One, Cronkbourne’s seconds beat Peel’s second XI by 10 wickets. George McAleer picked up five wickets as the westerners were all out for 98.
Nick Maurel and Nick Clague put on an unbeaten century partnership for Cronkbourne as they reached the target in the eighth over.
Ramsey conceded the league’s other game against Crosby.
In Division Two, three wickets each from Gareth Roome and Ben Crellin and a maiden senior cricket half-century from Alexander Crowe helped Castletown to a 35-run win against Valkyres, for whom Mohammed Muaz picked up four wickets in a losing battle.
Finch Hill seconds beat Cronkbourne thirds by four wickets, with T. Salmon picking up three wickets, despite Ollie Quinn’s unbeaten 65.
SIMON CRELLIN