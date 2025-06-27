Billy Harris is to take on former Wimbledon semi-finalist Hubert Hurkacz in the tournament’s first round next week.
The former Castletown and Albany member made his debut at SW19 last summer after receiving a wildcard entry. He lost to Spain’s Jaume Munar in the first round.
The 30 year old faces another tough draw this time out against the world number 36 on Monday (June 30).
The Pole has been ranked as high as number six in the world and reached the semi-finals of Wimbledon in 2021 and the quarter-finals of the Australian Open last year.
Harris is also teaming up with fellow Brit Marcus Willis in the doubles, the pair facing Alexander Bublik and Flavio Cobolli on Wednesday.
The Island Games medallist has been in action this week at the Eastbourne International, winning his first two matches before losing at the last-eight stage to France’s Ugo Humbert.
