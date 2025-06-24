Round five of the Isle of Man Kart Racing Association Championship was held in mixed conditions sunny, windy and heavy showers at Jurby on Sunday, sponsored by Jopson Property Rentals.
Starting the day were the young Honda cadet extreme class sponsored by Joiner and Carpenter, the youngsters demonstrating some impressive skills throughout the day, with Benjamin Bradshaw claiming all three heats.
The final was a similar story with Bradshaw in pole and leading every lap, but close on his bumper was Casey Crone.
With no room for any mistakes, Bradshaw kept his head down to claim victory 0.870 seconds in front of Crone and Kye Beaumont.
They were followed by novice drivers Charlie Simpson, Asher Khan and Max Bolland who were all making their debut appearances and drove brilliantly, improving their lap times throughout the day. Bradshaw set the fastest lap of 60.21 seconds.
Saul Bawden claimed the opening two heats in the Honda junior extreme class with Jack Kelly the third heat.
The finals witnessed some good racing between all four drivers as the track was drying out. Bawden got off to a good start and continued his lead to claim the chequered flag 25.22s in front of Cav Sweeney and George Molyneux. Bawden set the fastest lap of 52. 33s.
The junior Rotax class sponsored by Gregg Memorials Ltd saw some close racing, with Travis Bradshaw claiming all three heats.
The finals saw some intense racing throughout, with Bradshaw on pole and who shone through into the first bend and went on to increase his lead by 4.53s in front of Benjamin Wells and Rio Osborne. The fastest lap was set by Bradshaw in 47.07s.
Lee Hill claimed the opening heat in the Honda senior extreme class sponsored by M.E.S Ltd, with Daniel Crossley the remaining two.
The finals again saw similar close racing as Crossley stormed ahead once the flag dropped, but hot on his rear bumper was Hill so there was no room for any mistakes.
Despite the pressure, Crossley kept his head down and defended his lead throughout the fifteen laps to take the chequered flag only 0.187s in front of Hill, with Daniel Fielden 8s behind. Hill set the fastest lap of 51.58s.
Thanks go to the clerk of the course Daniel Bougourd, all the officials, the medic, Yvonne Dillon timing and Johno’s for serving hot food and drinks throughout.
- The next round of the Isle of Man Kart Racing Association Championship will take place on Sunday, July 13 – spectators will be most welcome.
Results (final only): Honda Cadet Extreme 1, Benjamin Bradshaw; 2, Casey Crone; 3, Kye Beaumont; 4, Charlie Simpson; 5, Asher Khan ; 6, Max Boland. Honda Junior Extreme 1, Saul Bawden; 2, Cav Sweeney; 3, George Molyneux. Junior Rotax 1; Travis Bradshaw; 2, Benjamin Well; 3, Rio Osborne. Honda Senior Extreme 1; Daniel Crossley; 2, Lee Hill; 3, Dan Fielden; 4, Finn Collister; 5, Leon Murphy; 6, John Pearson.
LIZ JOHNSON
- For more information about local karting, visit the ‘Isle of Man Kart Racing Association’ page on Facebook or https://iomkra.com
