Entries have closed for the first of the four-round Group Eleven Isle of Man Cross Country League which takes place at Port-e-Chee Meadow on the outskirts of Douglas this Sunday.
This round is organised by Manx Harriers, with race headquarters being at Douglas Rugby Club. The first race gets underway at 1pm.
The course is largely on agricultural grassland. The main field is fast but could be muddy alongside Peel Road. The sheep fields have not had stock in them recently so the grass may be quite long.
Race numbers should be collected on Friday between 5.30-8pm from Manx Harriers’ clubhouse at the NSC. Entries will not be accepted at this time, this is purely for number collection.
If you cannot make it to the number collection and will be running on Sunday, please get a friend to collect your number or contact the race organisers.
If you have not yet paid for your entry by bank transfer you must pay when collecting your race number. Payment can be made by cash, or by cheque payable to IoM Athletics. The entry system will reopen prior to each of the following three rounds of the series for those who do not enter this time.
The course will be open from midday on Sunday for inspection. There will be an information desk available in Douglas RUFC’s clubhouse for any questions to be answered from 12-12.30pm.
Runners must be at the startline five minutes before the start of your race to hear the course briefing. All races will go off on time or as close as possible after the advertised time. No race will start early.
Full details of all race distances from under-nines upwards together with the course map are on the Isle of Man Athletics website www.iomathletics.com
The minimum age for competitors is seven years on the day of the race.
There is a large parking area at Douglas Rugby Club which should accommodate everyone. An alternative is to park in the vicinity of the NSC and to walk up the road from Quarter Bridge.
Spectators please keep off the course during the races. Douglas RUFC will be running a tuck shop in the afternoon so please do stay and make an afternoon of it. Watch the races with some exciting competition and enjoy the refreshments that will be on sale.
Organisers wish to thank Group Eleven for the continued and much valued support and sponsorship.
Timetable and approximate distances:
Midday - course open for inspection
1pm – Under-nine boys, 900 metres (one short lap)
1.05pm - Under-nine girls, 900m (one short lap)
1.10pm - U11 boys, 1,800m (one short laps)
1.20pm - U11 girls, 1,800m (two short laps)
1.35pm - U15 boys, U17 women, 3,900m (one short lap, one large lap)
1.37pm - U13 boys and girls, U15 girls, 3,000m (one large lap)
2.10pm – Short course, 3,000m (one large lap)
2.20pm - U17 men, junior/ senior/ veteran women, 6,000m (two large laps)
2.20pm – Junior/ senior/veteran men, 9,000m (three large laps).
DAVID GRIFFITHS