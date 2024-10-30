The second round of Manx Hockey Association’s knockout competitions take place this weekend as teams compete in the cup, plate and bowl semi-finals.
Also in action will be both the OAK Group-sponsored island under-16 boys and girls teams who compete in England Hockey competitions.
In the Manx Cup for Premiership sides, Athena Healthcare Harlequins A play their first game after a bye in the last round but they do not have an easy task.
Opponents Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A remain unbeaten so go into this fixture as favourites, but Quins have hope after a very tight 2-1 loss to Bacchas in the league.
The second cup fixture sees an intra-Canaccord Genuity Vikings derby as the A team face the B side. Last time the clubmates faced off, the A side emerged with a 6-0 victory so the second stringers will be hoping to take an surprise victory this time around.
Perhaps the game of the weekend sees Ramsey Crookall Bacchas C face J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Southerners in the plate. The top two sides in Division One have been neck-and-neck all year so this game carries bragging rights and a potential momentum shift in the race for a league and cup double.
The second plate game sees Ramsey A hoping to gain some silverware from a so-far disappointing campaign as they will take on Motorworx Valkyrs C.
After losing out in the league last weekend, J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cammags will be hoping to reverse the scoreline in their game versus Athena Healthcare Harlequins B in the bowl competition.
Heavy favourites for both the league and bowl, Cammags face a tough challenge against a very strong Quins side.
Battling for the second spot in the bowl final, Ramsey Crookall Bacchas Colts play Motorworx Valkyrs D, with the westerners heavy underdogs.
The OAK Group island boys u16 squad take on Oxton in the England Hockey Knockout Tier Two Championships, while their counterparts in the OAK girls u16s team play Bowden.
GEORGE RATCLIFFE