Isle of Man rugby player Harry Thompson has been selected in the Sale Sharks squad for their Premiership Rugby Cup clash with Doncaster Knights this evening (Friday).
The former Castle Rushen High School student joined the Sharks development programme as a teenager before moving to England to complete his sixth form studies at the Sharks breeding ground of Kirkham Grammar School.
Harry, along with fellow Isle of Man players Patreece Bell and Aaron Pope, joined the club’s under-18s squad for the 2020-21 season before signing full-time contracts in 2022.
Since then, Thompson has made several appearances for the Greater Manchester side and the 20-year-old recently came off the bench during the Gallagher English Premiership clash at Northampton Saints.
Now he’s been named in the squad for this evening’s Premiership Rugby Cup clash with Doncaster Knights which takes place at Castle Park, kicking off at 7.30pm.
His team-mate, England international and former Buchan pupil Bevan Rodd remains sidelined with injury.