Castletown A secured their fourth straight women’s league title ahead of Marown A recently, scoring 177 chalks away to Ballaugh B.
Town won the league by only 64 chalks, bettering Marown by less than three chalks per game over the 24-game season as they averaged 178 chalks each game.
With 189 chalks available each game this is an incredible achievement to drop less than 12 chalks on average, while improving on their average of just under 175 chalks in 2023.
Marown A averaged just over 175 this season to show their improvement since 2023.
- Noble’s Park were triumphant in the Over-60s League.
The Douglas side had been at the top of the table for most of the season.
However, with two tough matches to end the season it wasn’t a sure thing that they would take the title for the first time.
Going into their last match they had 15 points over second-placed Castletown A, but Port Erin A proved to be tough opponents, and it looked like the title was slipping away.
Noble’s eventually took the spoils by only three points.
The Noble’s ladies won 21 of their 28 league games, suffering seven defeats.
Castletown tasted defeat on only three occasions, but Noble’s scored slightly better on the all-important chalks throughout the season to secure the Manx Paving & Slate-sponsored league.
GLYNN HARGRAVES