After the jam-packed hockey schedule last Saturday, this weekend sees fewer fixtures as the knockout cup, plate and bowl fixtures enter the semi-finals.
The Manx Cup - which hosts the teams from the Premiership - sees the top four teams battle it out for a place in the final.
In the first of these games, Motorworx Valkyrs A take on J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Celts as the Peel side aim take a big step towards the double but will face a tough test against a very strong Castletown squad.
Secondly, Canaccord Genuity Vikings A will play Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A. The last fixture played between these two teams ended in a 3-3 draw so there is sure to be no shortage of action this weekend.
A tier down in the plate competition, teams from Division One compete. In maybe the fixture of the weekend, J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Southerners and Motorworx Valkyrs B go head-to-head and, despite currently sitting in second place in their league behind their opponents, the westerners will see this as an opportunity to grab some silverware for their hard work this season.
The other plate fixture sees another south versus west contest as Motorworx Valkyrs C play J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cammags.
The final knockout competition, the Bowl, sees Motorworx Valkyrs D meet Canaccord Genuity Vikings D as the two teams from Division Two look to advance.
Finally, in the second bowl semi-final Ramsey Crookall Bacchas Colts will be playing Exceed Business Services Ramsey Ravens.
After a break for half-term, the Under-15s League is back in action with the first game in the junior division putting Motorworx Valkyrs against Athena Healthcare Harlequins.
Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A take on Exceed Business Services Ramsey Rogues & Rascals, while the whites’ B side face J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Sabres and J. Qualtrough & Co
Castletown Sharks tackle Canaccord Genuity Vikings.
JUNIOR HOCKEY
Also in action this weekend will be the Isle of Man under-18 girls squad who travel off-island to face Bowdon in the EH Junior Tier Two Knockout Championships.
The match pushes back at 9.30am on Sunday morning and takes place at Altrincham Grammar School in Greater Manchester.