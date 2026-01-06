Island artists, designers and craftspeople are being reminded that entries close for submissions to design the Isle of Man’s baton for this summer’s Commonwealth Games in Glasgow close next month.
The baton will also feature in the King’s Baton Relay when it visits the island in mid-June.
A spokesperson for the Commonwealth Games Association of the Isle of Man said: ‘The overarching theme for the design of the baton is Manx culture and heritage. How this is represented on the baton will be entirely down to the discretion of the person submitting the design.
‘A local panel of judges will select the favoured design, and the winning artist will be invited to apply the design onto the baton.’
Anyone interested in creating the design and finding out further details should email Victoria Prentice at [email protected]
Submissions need to be made by Friday, February 20.
The King’s Baton Relay is a tradition that celebrates, embraces and connects communities across the Commonwealth in the countdown to the Games.
It’s an epic journey across the world, with Batons visiting all 74 nations and territories of the Commonwealth, reaching the Caribbean, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Oceania, and Europe.
A baton will be created for each nation and territory, for them to customise and decorate with their culture and creativity.
The batons each carry part of a message from His Majesty King Charles III to the Commonwealth and its athletes.
For the first time, every Commonwealth nation and territory is receiving its own baton, with each having been asked to customise and decorate its own.
All 74 batons will be reunited at the opening ceremony of Glasgow 2026 on July 23. The Games come to a close on August 2.