TT rider James Hillier has said he considered restarting the Dakar Rally despite suffering a fractured right arm during the iconic off-road challenge’s opening stage on Sunday.
Speaking wearing a sling in a video update on Facebook, the 40 year old from Hampshire said: ‘I hardly slept last night asking myself if I could ride with this [injury] and I think I could maybe squeeze a day or two, but no way can I do another 7,500 kilometres. However, it’s too risky because if I damage it any more then I’ll need an operation and there’s a high risk of crashing again because I have not got the strength in the arm to control the bike if I get into trouble.
‘It's a hard one to swallow, but it's the right decision.’
Hillier also revealed he’s damaged his left middle finger but, despite his injuries, the Hampshire man is going to stay in the Middle East for a few days yet before returning home: ‘I'm going to hang out in the bivouac for a couple of days and then head home a little early, but make the most of this sunshine and absorb the bivouac atmosphere - the Dakar vibe.
‘It's pretty special here. I like it here, so I don't want to go home just yet, but it also it's frustrating watching everyone continue riding.
‘It’s really devastating, but it could have been worse. The is game's dangerous. I knew that. I knew the risks. It's just frustrating not to finish.’
This year’s event was the third time Hillier had tackled the Dakar, having previously finished in 2025 and 2023.
