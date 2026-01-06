Speaking wearing a sling in a video update on Facebook, the 40 year old from Hampshire said: ‘I hardly slept last night asking myself if I could ride with this [injury] and I think I could maybe squeeze a day or two, but no way can I do another 7,500 kilometres. However, it’s too risky because if I damage it any more then I’ll need an operation and there’s a high risk of crashing again because I have not got the strength in the arm to control the bike if I get into trouble.