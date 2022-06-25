Cycling: Bostock wins national title
The Isle of Man’s Matt Bostock won the circuit title at the British National Road Championships in Kirkcudbright on Friday evening.
The Glen Vine man was pre-race favourite and lived up to the prediction out-sprinting Samuel Watson for the victory.
The pair’s breakaway companion Joshua Tarling was third, while the bunch sprint saw Ramsey’s Leon Mazzone (Saint Piran) take fourth over Lewis Askey (GROUPAMA – FDJ).
Leon’s brother Tom was 19th.
After the race Bostock said: ‘I’m honestly so happy, and also relieved. I knew I could do it – it was just putting pressure on myself to make it happen and obviously there’s a lot of variables in a crit and a lot of tactics so I’m just really happy.’
In the women’s circuit race, fellow Manxie Amelia Sharpe was a non-starter.
The championships continue on Sunday with the road races in Castle Douglas, starting with the women’s race at 9am on GCN+, discovery+ and the British Cycling YouTube channel.
