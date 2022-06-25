Cycling: Bostock wins national title

Saturday 25th June 2022 10:51 am
Picture by Zac Williams/SWpix.com- 24/06/2022 - Cycling - British Cycling National Championships 2022 - Elite Men's Circuit Race - Kirkcudbright - Scotland - Matt Bostock, Wiv Sungod, wins the 2022 Elite Men's circuit race.
Matt Bostock (Zac Williams/SWpix.com )

The Isle of Man’s Matt Bostock won the circuit title at the British National Road Championships in Kirkcudbright on Friday evening.

The Glen Vine man was pre-race favourite and lived up to the prediction out-sprinting Samuel Watson for the victory.

The pair’s breakaway companion Joshua Tarling was third, while the bunch sprint saw Ramsey’s Leon Mazzone (Saint Piran) take fourth over Lewis Askey (GROUPAMA – FDJ).

Leon’s brother Tom was 19th.

After the race Bostock said: ‘I’m honestly so happy, and also relieved. I knew I could do it – it was just putting pressure on myself to make it happen and obviously there’s a lot of variables in a crit and a lot of tactics so I’m just really happy.’

In the women’s circuit race, fellow Manxie Amelia Sharpe was a non-starter.

The championships continue on Sunday with the road races in Castle Douglas, starting with the women’s race at 9am on GCN+, discovery+ and the British Cycling YouTube channel.

