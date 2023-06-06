Cycling Club Isle of Man recorded a hat-trick of top-10 finishes at the opening round of the Salty Summer criterium series and the Steve Jones Memorial race recently.
Niall Quiggin raced both events while Jamie Fletcher, the team’s top finisher at the recent Rás Tailteann, joined him for the Steve Jones Memorial.
The Salt Ayre criterium events in Lancaster are fast and furious, and this latest event was no different.
Quiggin, who was competing in the top-level event of the series for those with category one, two and three licences, was unable to get into the breakaway that would decide the victory.
But he continued to race hard and finished ninth overall after sprinting from the chasing group. The result earned him his first national points of the season, continuing the strong 2023 he has had so far.
The Steven Jones Memorial was a tough 60-mile race in Holt, Wrexham that finished on a steep climb. Both Quiggin and Fletcher were on the start line for this one and tried to use the extra numbers to open up the race.
Quiggin went on an early breakaway but was caught after around 25 minutes off the front of the bunch. The pace didn’t let up though and both the Manx riders continued to launch attacks in an effort to force a breakaway clear.
While they couldn’t get up the road and away from the pack, the quick pace - helped by Cycling Club Isle of Man - meant that the peloton had been cut in half by the time it hit the finishing slope.
In the end, both Quiggin and Fletcher secured top-10 finishes on what was a very fast and aggressive day of racing.