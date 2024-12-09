This year’s annual RL360 family fun cycling ride will take place on Friday, December 27.
The event will be held in aid of St John Ambulance who are an integral part of all island sports.
Each year, Team RL360 children’s cycling club hosts this fun ride for all comers to take part in while raising funds for this very important charity.
Riders of all abilities are welcome to take part, particularly family groups.
The race will be marshalled at the road crossing points at the Quarterbridge, Glen Darragh Road, Glen Vine and Crosby Playing Fields where the event concludes.
Afterwards, there will be refreshments available in Marown Memorial Hall – sausage and bacon baps plus a vegetarian option, as well as welcome cups of tea etc which will be served by volunteers.
Signing on will take place at the Quarterbridge at the entrance to the NSC near the traffic lights on Castletown Road from 9.30am
The ride will get underway at 10am, with riders making their way from the Quarterbridge to Marown AFC’s football pitch.
Entry to the event is free but participants can make a cash donation to St John Ambulance if they wish to.
To enter the event, contact Dot Tilbury on 480636 or [email protected] to give organisers an idea of how many riders they need to cater for.
- Manx Vikings Wheelers’ Noa Bakehouse-sponsored Reliability Ride takes place this Saturday.
It will follow a time standard, with the winning team being the closest to the sealed target time (around 180 minutes), regardless of the distance they choose. The aim is for this to be achievable for riders of all levels.
Competitors enter as individuals www.riderhq.com but can ride together in groups of upto six.
Full details of timings on Manx Vikings Wheelers’ Facebook page, including route information. Sign on will be from 9-9.30am at Bikestyle.
Entry £10, with all funds raised going towards supporting the Island Games cycling team in Orkney next year.