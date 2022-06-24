Cycling: Lizzie Holden wins British time trial medal
Lizzie Holden grabbed the bronze medal in the elite women’s HSBC UK National Elite Women’s Time Trial Championships at Dumfries on Thursday evening.
Riding for Le Col - Wahoo, the 24-year-old from Tromode set a time of 29 minutes 13.52 seconds for a rolling course to finish 28.6s down on gold medallist, former UCI Hour record holder Joscelin Lowden (Uno-X) who clocked a blistering time of 28:44.9.
Leah Dixon (Bianchi Hunt Morvelo) took the silver medal in 29:07.34.
Holden’s team-mate and former under-23 champion Anna Christian was a non-starter, as was Becky Storrie (CAMS-Basso).
All three will be representing the Isle of Man in the forthcoming Commonwealth Games.
Earlier in the day, Max Walker (Trinity Road Racing) finished ninth in the men’s under-23 time trial with a time of 26m 50.66s, with Ramsey’s Tyler Hannay (CC Etupes) posting the 17th fastest time of 27:28.01.
The gold medal in this event went to Leo Hayter (Hagens Berman Axeon) in 26:00.65.
There were no riders from the Isle of Man in the elite men’s and under-23 women’s category.
The championships continue today (Friday) with the circuit races in Kirkcudbright, starting at 5pm with the women’s event.
Amelia Sharpe is entered for that.
The men’s race begins at 7pm and features Matty Bostock of Glen Vine and the Mazzone brothers of Ramsey - Tom and Leon.
