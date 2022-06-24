Cycling: Lizzie Holden wins British time trial medal

Manxie Lizzie Holden celebrates on the British Championships podium ( SWpix.com )

Lizzie Holden grabbed the bronze medal in the elite women’s HSBC UK National Elite Women’s Time Trial Championships at Dumfries on Thursday evening.

Riding for Le Col - Wahoo, the 24-year-old from Tromode set a time of 29 minutes 13.52 seconds for a rolling course to finish 28.6s down on gold medallist, former UCI Hour record holder Joscelin Lowden (Uno-X) who clocked a blistering time of 28:44.9.

Leah Dixon (Bianchi Hunt Morvelo) took the silver medal in 29:07.34.

Holden’s team-mate and former under-23 champion Anna Christian was a non-starter, as was Becky Storrie (CAMS-Basso).

All three will be representing the Isle of Man in the forthcoming Commonwealth Games.

Earlier in the day, Max Walker (Trinity Road Racing) finished ninth in the men’s under-23 time trial with a time of 26m 50.66s, with Ramsey’s Tyler Hannay (CC Etupes) posting the 17th fastest time of 27:28.01.

The gold medal in this event went to Leo Hayter (Hagens Berman Axeon) in 26:00.65.

There were no riders from the Isle of Man in the elite men’s and under-23 women’s category.

The championships continue today (Friday) with the circuit races in Kirkcudbright, starting at 5pm with the women’s event.

Amelia Sharpe is entered for that.