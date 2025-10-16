Isle of Man cyclist Matthew Bostock has been selected to ride in the forthcoming UCI Track World Championships.
Bocky has been included in the 22-strong squad that will represent Great Britain at the 2025 edition which takes place in Santiago, Chile, starting next Wednesday, October 22 and continuing until Sunday, October 26.
The 28-year-old from Glen Vine – who has represented the island at Commonwealth Games level and ridden for Team GB over the last few years – will compete in the team pursuit event in the South American country.
He lines up in the endurance squad alongside Josh Charlton, Michael Gill, Mark Stewart, Josh Tarling, Charlie Tanfield and Will Tidball.
Bocky has enjoyed a successful career on the road in recent years, regularly tasting success in the British National Circuit Series.
With one eye on the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, Great Britain cycling team performance director Stephen Park commented: ‘As we often see at this stage in an Olympic cycle, we have a great mix of world championship veterans and up and coming talent heading to Santiago.
‘Many of our eight debutants competed at elite European level this year and came back with some brilliant results, so it will be interesting to see how they settle into established squads and show what they’ve got to give on the world stage.
‘Within our more established riders we have four title defences taking place, including back-to-back successes in the women’s team pursuit and women’s sprint from Emma Finucane.
‘With the cycle now fully underway and our performance planning strategies live within the squads, I’m looking forward to seeing where we sit among the other nations as all eyes turn to LA 2028.’
