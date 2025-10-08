Isle of Man cyclist Lily-Ann Scott will join the Shibden Apex racing team for the 2026 season.
A regular in the RL360 Youth Cycling League at the NSC where she competes in the under-16 racing bikes class, the teenager will link up with the British outfit in the new year.
Established only three years ago, Shibden Apex has helped play a big role junior women’s cycling in the UK, building one of the most successful development teams on the domestic and international stage.
Having been crowned under-16 girls champion at the recent Youth Cycling League prize presentation evening (more to follow in a future edition), Lily-Ann has now signed with the Yorkshire-based team for next season.
In a post on social media, spokesperson for the team commented: ‘We are excited to announce that Llily-Ann Scott will line up with Shibden Apex race team for the 2026 season.
‘It’s her first season in the junior category and she is ready to take on the challenges ahead.’
