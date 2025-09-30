Isle of Man cycling lost one of its most influential individuals with the passing of Mike O’Hare last week at the age of 91.
He raced mostly in the 1950s and 1960s, on road and the banked track at Onchan Park, with the likes of Reg Quayle, Stuart Slack and numerous others, but continued to stay heavily involved over the last 50 years in more administrative roles.
When Curwen Clague, the founder and long-time secretary/clerk of the course for Manx International Cycling Week, stepped back in the late 1970s, Mike took over the reins, greatly assisted by Stuart Slack as race co-ordinator.
Dot Tilbury and Peter Babb - close friends of both - had near-identical descriptions of the pair. ‘Mike had a get-it-done attitude and Stuart was more technically minded - arranging road closures and suchlike.’
They had a great team behind them, mostly local but also assisted by a loyal band of helpers from Merseyside led by British Cycling officials Frank Daniels and Carl Lawrenson.
At its peak, Isle of Man International Cycling Week was the biggest festival of its kind in Europe.
The island’s unique ability to close public roads was the key to it, and the climax on the Friday consisted of no fewer than five major races over the Snaefell Mountain Course at one time, from the three-lap International to the two-lap Viking Trophy and single-lap Mannin Veg men’s, women’s and veteran’s races.
There were up to 800 riders, officials and service cars on the course at one time in different areas. In short it was a logistical nightmare.
Add to that, daily races on other closed road courses such as Willaston and Billown, plus times trials and two or three exciting kermesse races at venues like Castletown, Peel, Douglas and Port Erin.
It was an action-packed week that also included on one occasion a Junior European Championship and a Veteran/Masters Championship over the tough reverse Clypse Course that Clague had devised in the late 1950s for the professional riders as a precursor to the British championships and Tour de France - hosting the national champs on several occasions.
The line-up for the big races was a who’s who in road cycling, certainly in the British Isles, with national teams also representing Belgium, France, the Netherlands and more.
When Mike finally stepped down himself in late 1996 after 17 years at the helm, Curwen Clague’s son Des took charge for the last few years until it finally stopped as a week-long event in 2003. Amazingly, throughout the 67-year history of the event, there were only three clerk of the course/race secretaries.
Mike described his involvement with International Cycling Week as the best thing he ever did, but added with a smile: ‘I had to pack it in because of my wife Hetty got tired of me being out all the time doing these cycling things!’
President of Isle of Man Cycling until his passing on September 23, Mike O’Hare was was also president of Manx Viking Wheelers.
A requiem mass will take place at midday next Tuesday, October 7 at St Mary's Church, Hill Street, Douglas followed by private interment. Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Team RL 360 Isle of Man, Manx Viking Wheelers, Isle of Man Bank , 55-91-00 / 83486526.