Closed-road cycling racing returns to the south of the island this weekend when the Castletown Crit takes place in the ancient capital.
Last year, Manx Vikings Wheelers revived the event which used to be part of International Cycling Week.
The Okell’s-sponsored town-centre spectacle takes place on a 1km circuit and will feature a packed programme of action on Sunday (July 19).
The schedule is as follows:
11am – roads closed
11.15am - youth riders practice laps
11.45am - Youth E race (droppies and MTB) 2 laps
12.10pm - Youth D (droppies and MTB) 3 laps
12.45pm - Youth B/C (droppies and MTB) 6 laps
1.15pm - Under-six half-lap legends
1.30pm - senior racers practice laps
2pm – Bikestyle weekend warriors (men’s B race) 30 minutes plus 3 laps
3pm – Athlete Lab women’s race - 30mins plus 3 laps
4pm – Cycle 360 racing snakes (men’s A race) - 45mins plus 3 laps
5-7pm – contingency session
7pm – roads open.
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