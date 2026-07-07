The 14 sports that will make up the 2031 Island Games in Gotland have been revealed.

Archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, cycling, football, golf, gymnastics, judo, shooting (clay and rifle), swimming, table tennis, tennis and volleyball will be part of the programme for the games in the Swedish island.

It was confirmed over the weekend that the biennial festival of sport will be held in the Baltic Sea island for a third time at the International Island Games Association’s annual general meeting.

Gotland
Sweden
Place Profile

Gotland

Sweden’s largest island, characterized by scenic coastlines and historic communities.

Geography & Population

< 1% of Sweden
Though it is Sweden’s largest island, the total land area of the archipelago accounts for less than one percent of the entire country.
170 km (110 mi)
The total driving distance between the furthest populated points of the islands, spanning a narrow but long geographical footprint.
61,023 Residents
Sweden's least populated county. Over a third of the population (about 23,600) lives in the main town of Visby, leaving the surrounding regions highly rural.

The Summer Surge

Gotland is a premier domestic holiday destination for mainland Swedes, drawn by its sunny weather and temperate coastal waters.

During the warmer months, the population peaks significantly as the island hosts two flagship events:

Almedalen Week A major annual political forum bringing politicians, lobbyists, and media to the island.
Medieval Week A large-scale cultural festival that transforms the historic town of Visby back to its medieval roots.
UK Flight Connections
4–5 Hours (With Connection)

No direct flights operate from the UK. Connecting routes depart from London Gatwick (LGW) or Manchester (MAN), typically transferring in Stockholm (ARN) on the way to Visby Airport.

Local Time Difference
+1 Hour Ahead of UK

Gotland runs on Central European Time (CET/CEST) year-round. It is consistently one hour ahead of UK local time (e.g. 1:00 PM on the island when it is 12:00 PM in London or Manchester).

Gotland has previously held the competition in 1999 and 2017 and the 2031 Games will be held between June 28 and July 4.

The 2027 games will take place in Faroe Islands between July 3 and 9.

The Island Games are scheduled to return to the Isle of Man in July 2029, marking the third time the island has hosted the event (having previously held the inaugural games in 1985 and again in 2001).