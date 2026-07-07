Sweden's least populated county. Over a third of the population (about 23,600) lives in the main town of Visby, leaving the surrounding regions highly rural.

The total driving distance between the furthest populated points of the islands, spanning a narrow but long geographical footprint.

Though it is Sweden’s largest island, the total land area of the archipelago accounts for less than one percent of the entire country.

The Summer Surge

Gotland is a premier domestic holiday destination for mainland Swedes, drawn by its sunny weather and temperate coastal waters.

During the warmer months, the population peaks significantly as the island hosts two flagship events:

Almedalen Week A major annual political forum bringing politicians, lobbyists, and media to the island.