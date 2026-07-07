The 14 sports that will make up the 2031 Island Games in Gotland have been revealed.
Archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, cycling, football, golf, gymnastics, judo, shooting (clay and rifle), swimming, table tennis, tennis and volleyball will be part of the programme for the games in the Swedish island.
It was confirmed over the weekend that the biennial festival of sport will be held in the Baltic Sea island for a third time at the International Island Games Association’s annual general meeting.
Gotland has previously held the competition in 1999 and 2017 and the 2031 Games will be held between June 28 and July 4.
The 2027 games will take place in Faroe Islands between July 3 and 9.
The Island Games are scheduled to return to the Isle of Man in July 2029, marking the third time the island has hosted the event (having previously held the inaugural games in 1985 and again in 2001).
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