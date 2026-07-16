Isle of Man cyclist Max Walker is still going strong during his grand tour debut at the Tour de France.
The 25-year-old from Douglas became only the third Manxman – after Mark Cavendish and Peter Kennaugh – to compete in Le Tour when he took to the startline earlier this month.
Walker has continued to gain valuable experience on cycling’s biggest stage, safely negotiating the opening 11 stages in his debut campaign riding for WorldTour outfit EF Education-EasyPost.
The team came into the race with an aggressive strategy built around riders such as Richard Carapaz and Ben Healy, with the team expected to target breakaways and stage victories.
Walker’s role has involved helping position those leaders, protecting them through difficult sections and conserving his own energy for opportunities later in the race.
The tour began with a team time trial in Barcelona, where Walker and his team-mates ended in 11th place on the opening stage, completing the 19.6-kilometre course in a time of 22 minutes 44.110 seconds.
From there, the Manxman settled into the rhythm of the grand tour, with the early stages providing a mixture of sprint finishes, hilly terrain and opportunities for riders to conserve energy ahead of the more demanding sections of the race.
Walker finished 105th on stage two from Tarragona to Barcelona, before producing his best individual placing of the tour so far on stage four.
The 181.9km route from Carcassonne to Foix suited the more versatile riders in the peloton and Walker crossed the line in 64th position.
The following mountain stages proved a tougher challenge, as expected, with Walker finishing 119th on stage three, 153rd on the fifth stage and 143rd on stage six as the race headed through increasingly demanding terrain, tackling the infamous Col du Tourmalet.
He finished 148th on stage seven from Hagetmau to Bordeaux and 145th on stage eight between Périgueux and Bergerac, before Sunday’s stage nine – on what was the Manxman's 25th birthday - from Malemort to Ussel saw Walker improve slightly, finishing 108th on the 154.6km route.
Aside from being his birthday, Sunday also marked the first time in Tour de France history that a stage was shortened because of high temperatures after organisers reduced the distance by 30km due to a red weather alert, with temperatures approaching 30 degrees.
After a much-needed rest day on Monday, another challenging mountain day on stage 10 saw him place 80th as the race tackled the climbs from Aurillac to Le Lioran.
The latest stage, from Vichy to Nevers on Wednesday, was another fast day for the peloton, with Norwegian rider Søren Wærenskjold taking victory in a sprint finish after the 161.3km contest. Walker completed the stage in 159th place.
Although he has yet to feature in a breakaway, Walker has been steadily adapting to the demands of his first Tour de France, fulfilling his team duties while gaining invaluable experience against the world’s best riders.
The 2026 Tour de France continues until Sunday, July 26 when it finishes in Paris on the iconic Champs-Élysées.
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