Glen Vine’s Matthew Bostock finished a valiant fourth in the Commonwealth Games’ 4,000 individual pursuit track cycling race in Glasgow on Friday evening.
The Manxman qualified third quickest, clocking a time of 4 minutes 4.700 seconds in his heat with New Zealand’s Thomas Sexton.
This secured him a place in the bronze-medal showdown at the impressive Chris Hoy Velodrome with Australian James Moriarty.
The latter, who has won team pursuit medals at the 2022 Games and 2025 World Championships, put the hammer down from the off and had built up a lead of nearly two seconds by the 3,000-metre mark.
Like in the day’s earlier qualifier though, Bocky finished strongly and reduced the gap at the line to 0.8s.
After the race, a dejected Bostock said: ‘It's never easy. It was quite a tight turnaround from this morning, so this morning was a little bit easier.
‘But they call it the “race of truth”.
‘There's no excuses, it's just you doing as good a job as you can.’
Reflecting on the positives from his opening day at Glasgow 2026, the 29 year old added: ‘There's a lot I can take from it.
‘I was the fastest rider from all the British nations and Great Britain are obviously one of the best track track nations in the world - you see what they do at the Olympics.
‘So it's still a huge achievement and it shows I'm in good shape. Hopefully I can take that on to the next few days.’
Bostock returns to action on Saturday morning in the opening heat of the scratch race.
That is due to get under way at approximately 11.50am. Team-mate Ben Swift is in the second heat.
The following day, Bocky is down to ride the men’s points race, again alongside Swift.
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