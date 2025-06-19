The Cycle 360 Two-Day Enduro takes place this Saturday and Sunday.
Organised by the local mountain bike club Manx MTB Enduro, the event forms part of the British National Enduro Series.
It brings some of the UK’s best mountain bikers to the Isle of Man to compete in round three of the series, with this year’s event attracting a field of 135 competitors.
The route consists of two 40-kilometre loops with 1,300m of climbing, spread across 10 unique stages over two days.
Not for the faint-hearted, this event is for an experienced mountain biker. The race is comprised of the best natural and manmade trails the Isle of Man has to offer.
Both days finish at the bottom of Slieu Whallian Plantation in St John’s at approximately 2pm.
Further information about the event can be found on Manx MTB Enduro’s website at https://www.manxmtbenduro.com/2-day-enduro
