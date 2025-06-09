Manx Road Club’s Fred Kelly Memorial road race takes place this Sunday in the north of the island.
If numbers are good enough there will be two groups (A and B) starting from Sandygate. The race will be neutralised from Tholt-e-Will Glen car park, where sign on will take place.
It will then involve four (for the B race) and five laps (A race) of the Sandygate - Summerhill - Beehive - Jurby East - Ballaugh Cronk circuit.
After the final lap the riders will then turn right at Sandygate and head towards Sulby crossroads where the junction will be marshalled. After returning back up Sulby Glen, the steep climb through the double hairpins above Tholt-y-Will will be negotiated, with the race finishing at the entrance to Sulby Reservoir car park.
Sign on from 8.15am for a 9am start. If anyone is available to marshal, please contact Jim Cottier - email [email protected]
