Immediately after the Scottish Six Days Trial, Glen Maye’s Kaytlyn Adshead travelled to Japan to contest the latest rounds of the FIM Women’s Trials World Championship at Motegi.
It proved highly successful for the Sherco UK rider with a brace of podium finishes in a total of four rounds over the two days.
On day one, in monsoon conditions with torrential rainfall, she was fourth best on the opening lap of 12 sections (which counted as round five of the championship), followed by a brilliant second lap (round six) where only overall winner Berta Abellan (Scorpa) of Spain had a better score - 35 to Kaytlyn’s 37.
In improved weather conditions on Sunday, Carlisle University student Adshead was fifth on lap one with 36 marks, then third best on lap two with 34 (three marks off second).
Close rival Alice Minta was fourth in both of Sunday’s rounds/laps for fourth overall, while runner-up both days was Andrea Rabino of Italy on the factory Beta.
Adshead is a very impressive third overall in the FIM TrialGP Women’s World Championship with eight rounds to go.
The next rounds are at Rhode Island, New York between July 11-13.
Adshead, who is still supported locally by Isle of Man Sport and Station Garage, Castletown, flew back from Japan and then travelled to the ski region of north-eastern France for the opening two rounds of the FIM Women’s European Trials Championship.
She was again on good form there with two second places behind Alycia Soyer of France on the TRRS to hold onto a provisional second place in the championship.
The Manx woman was a little disappointed as she didn’t get the rub of the green. Day one was fiercely contested, with Soyer narrowly edging out Adshead and Alessia Bacchetta (Gas Gas) for the win. But Kaytlyn admitted that she had too many slack dabs on her opening lap.
On the second day she flicked a marker card out with her bike’s footrest and spent the rest of the day trying to get back on terms overall, but it wasn’t really her weekend as she had beaten both Soyer and Bacchetta in Japan seven days earlier.
The next rounds are in Sweden on August 9-10.
