Former pro cyclists Elliot Baxter and Chris Lawless are to lead a coaching evening for anyone interested in bike racing.
Manx Vikings Wheelers’ MVW Racing School presentation will take place on Sunday, June 12 over the National Sports Centre roadway (Sir Mark Cavendish Raceway) in Douglas.
It is specifically aimed at total novice riders with a minimum age of 13.
Former British junior mountain bike champion and multiple Island Games gold medallist Baxter will conduct the classroom-based session, while ex-Team Sky and Total Energy road racer Lawless will do the on-bike segment. The total duration will be one hour and 30 minutes.
The objective will be the transition from casual riders to competitive racers, equipping the attendees with the knowledge and skills to confidently tackle their first race or enhance their existing racing abilities.
The classroom session will cover the fundamentals of cycle racing, aimed at building confidence for participants. It will also include essential nutrition strategies for racing, focusing on fuelling for performance.
The on-bike skills training will last for one hour covering bunch-riding techniques, cornering strategies, braking efficiently, positioning in the race, energy conservation tactics, techniques for making and following attacks, plus coach-led mock racing to simulate conditions.
Attendees will receive a one-year Manx Viking Wheelers social membership, reduced rates for entries into the summer series, plus a nutrition bundle (sourced from a local bike shop).
The course is free and will start at 6.30pm. Registration details on the ‘Manx Viking Wheelers Cycle Club’ Facebook page.
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