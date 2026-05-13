The James Berry Memorial Tour of the Middle road race took place over a revised layout based on Tosaby, Ballanicholas farm road, Garth and Eairy dam on Sunday.
Replacing the traditional handicap system, the new format based solely on ability (not gender or age) — already used successfully in the current Mezzo Spring Series — proved popular with riders throughout the field.
The race set off at a fast pace with premier riders Zac Walker, Mark Horsthuis, Niall Quiggin, Owen Collins, Richard Gault and Utmost Mezzo juniors Alec Sorby and Zach Jones quickly establishing themselves at the front.
Behind them, elite men Paul Buchanan, Brad Woodruffe, Rob Moneta, Aron Kewley, Craig Bishop, Richard Fletcher and RL360 youth Thomas Kirk worked hard to remain in contact with the leading groups.
In the sport category, Teddy Dunn, Marco Almeida, Paul Magee and RL360 youths Poppy Clayton and Luke Coomer settled into a strong and steady rhythm.
By lap two the race had already started to split, with Walker, Sorby, Horsthuis, Collins and Jones opening a solid advantage over the chasers. Lap three saw Walker and Sorby attack off the front, while the remainder of the field broke into smaller groups.
The leaders regrouped on lap four and continued to increase the pace, building a significant lead over Quiggin, Moneta, Woodruffe, Kirk and Buchanan.
Sorby, Walker, Collins and Horsthuis gradually edged clear, while the chasing groups worked together to limit the time gap. Strong rides also came from Coomer, Bishop and Gault, who formed an effective chasing group, while veteran riders Fletcher and Magee linked forces with Almeida, Dunn and lone female Clayton.
The decisive move came on lap seven when Sorby and Walker finally broke clear after another attack. From that point onward they steadily increased their advantage while Horsthuis rode strongly in a lone pursuit.
Further back, Moneta recovered well after suffering a mechanical issue earlier in the race and continued to ride strongly, while Collins was unfortunately forced to withdraw during the latter stages.
Heading into the final lap, Sorby and Walker had established a commanding lead over the rest of the field. In the sprint for the line, it was Sorby who took the victory, with Horsthuis securing third place.
The first female rider home was RL360 youth rider Poppy Clayton, who produced an excellent ride throughout the event.
Results, Tour of the Middle, Manx Viking Wheelers, Tosaby - Premier A Group (13 laps): 1, Alec Sorby 1hr 48min 29.04sec; 2, Zac Walker; 3, Mark Horsthuis; 4, Niall Quiggin; 5, Zach Jones. Elite B Group: 1, Paul Buchanan 1:56.37.40; 2, Brad Woodruffe (both 13 laps); 3, Rob Moneta; 4, Aaron Kewley; 5, Craig Bishop (12). Sport C Group: 1, Luke Coomer 1:57.19.23 (12); 2, Teddy Dunn; 3, Marco Almeida; 4, Poppy Clayton; 5, Paul Magee (all 11); 6, John Garrood (10).
In conjunction, the club also ran a reliability ride that brought together 20 cyclists who took on a challenging route in the south of the island. Thanks go to everyone who supported the ride - it is hoped that all participants enjoyed the route, coffee and cakes afterwards.
The organisers wish to thank all marshals, volunteers and helpers whose support made the event possible, along with a special thank you to Gill for providing the coffee, cakes and sandwiches after the racing.
GARY JONES
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