Three more athletes have been added to the Isle of Man team for this year’s Commonwealth Games.
The 23rd edition of the event is set to take place in Glasgow between July 23 to August 2.
Earlier this month, Commonwealth Games Association of the Isle of Man announced a 22-strong squad for the multi-sport event
Now, the CGA has confirmed the addition of three more competitors to the Manx squad for Scotland.
Paula Garrett will represent the island in the bowls events at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC), while Jack Kinrade lines up in athletics at Scotstoun Stadium and Oscar Maddrell will take to the pool at Tollcross International Swimming Centre.
The full Team Isle of Man is as follows: Team Isle of Man: Athletics - Sarah Astin, Regan Corrin, Jack Kinrade, Ollie Lockley, David Mullarkey; Bowls - Michael Collister, Mark McGreal, Paul Garrett, Caroline Whitehead; Cycling - Matt Bostock, Ben Swift; Gymnastics - Harry Eyres; para-powerlifting - Alfie Bezance; Swimming - Peter Allen, Libby Curphey, Lauren Dennett, Charlie Foster, Ella Justice, Magnus Kelly, Laura Kinley, Oscar Maddrell, Kiera Prentice, Harry Robinson, Alex Turnbull, Joel Watterson.
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