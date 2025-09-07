Isle of Man professional cycling star Lizzie Holden is recovering in a Dutch hospital after crashing in the six-day Simac Ladies Tour of Holland on Thursday.
The 27 year old from Douglas crashed from in the third stage of the event which started and finished in Zeewolde in the centre of the Netherlands.
Her team UAE ADQ, posted an update on her condition over the weekend, confirming that the Manx rider has spent time in intensive care following the crash and will require surgery on a broken collarbone.
Posting on social media on Saturday, a spokesperson for the team said: ‘Following a crash during stage three of the Simac Ladies Tour two days ago, our rider Lizzie Holden was admitted to Sint Jansdal Hospital in Harderwijk.
‘After spending time in intensive care, her condition has now stabilized and today she will be transferred to a regular ward.
‘In the coming days, Lizzie will undergo surgery on her collarbone.
‘We send her all our love and best wishes for a smooth and full recovery!’
The time trial specialist has been with the team since 2023, having first turned pro in 2017.
