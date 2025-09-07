Isle of Man tennis ace Billy Harris has triumphed in the latest ATP Challenger Tour event in Southern France.

The 30-year-old Albany and Castletown member was victorious in Sunday’s final of the Cassis Open Provence, battling back to beat Estonia’s Daniil Glinka 3-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Harris, who was the hardcourt tournament’s third seed, beat Germany’s Justin Engel in a closely fought semi-final 6-7, 7-6, 6-2 on Saturday.

This followed a straight-sets 7-6, 6-1 quarter-final victory over French wildcard Mae Malige.

Only last month, Harris made his debut in the US Open main draw, putting up a valiant effort as he lost 6/4, 7/6 (10-8), 6/4 to Canadian world number 27 Felix Auger-Aliassime.

The American tournament was the second Grand Slam Harris has qualified for, having made it into the main draw at Wimbledon in 2024 and 2025.