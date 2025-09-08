More than 500 have entered November 23’s Syd Quirk Half-Marathon, only hours after entries for the event opened on Monday.
This means the race’s capacity of 500 has already been reached, but a waiting list for late entries has now been set-up for those that missed out on a spot.
Those wishing to join the list for the event, which also includes a race walk, should email [email protected]
Late entries for the Ronaldsway-based event close on October 15. Applicants admitted from the waiting list will be notified by October 17.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.