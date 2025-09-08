More than 500 have entered November 23’s Syd Quirk Half-Marathon, only hours after entries for the event opened on Monday.

This means the race’s capacity of 500 has already been reached, but a waiting list for late entries has now been set-up for those that missed out on a spot.

Those wishing to join the list for the event, which also includes a race walk, should email [email protected]

Late entries for the Ronaldsway-based event close on October 15. Applicants admitted from the waiting list will be notified by October 17.

Entrants must be members of a local athletic club (IoMVAC, Manx Fell Runners, Manx Harriers AC, Northern AC, Western AC) and either born in the Isle of Man, or have resided continuously in the Isle of Man for at least nine months prior to race day.

Late entries cost £45 and runners must be 17 or over on August 31 this year and walkers that age on the day of the race.