The 10th and final edition of the road-based Gran Fondo - powered by Altenar - certainly proved eventful on Sunday.
The overall outcome saw wins for locals Zac Walker and Ruby Oakes, both in fairly dominant fashion.
Walker, who rode on the Continent in 2023 and 2024, edged ahead of the leading bunch on the first major climb of Druidale, but then took a fall on one of the bumpy descents.
He remounted unhurt and rode in a breakaway group of four with joint favourites Will Draper, Tyler Hannay and Ivan Sorby.
Mid-race rain caused mayhem at Ronague Hairpin where the leading four all went down on the shiny Tarmac. Hannay, who only arrived back from the Orkney Island Games the previous afternoon, did not continue.
Five more riders went down shortly afterwards, but the marshal worked hard to warn further riders of the imminent danger.
Walker was comfortably ahead of breakaway partner Draper by the final, superfast descent of Tholt-y-Will, and he time-trialled his way to the finish in Ramsey’s Mooragh Park to win in a time of 3hr 44min 51sec.
He was more than seven minutes clear of international triathlete Draper, with the Sorby brothers - Ivan and Alec - four minutes apart in third and fourth (leading under-21s).
The ride of the day undoubtedly came from Peel’s Ruby Oakes who led the women’s race from start to finish, crossing the line in an excellent 11th overall - more than 40 minutes clear of the second woman.
