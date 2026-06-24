A number of Isle of Man cyclists are competing in the 2026 Lloyds British National Road Championships which get underway today (Thursday).
For the second year running, the championships will be centred around Ceredigion, Wales.
Action kicks off later this morning with the time trials in Lampeter and two islanders should very much be to the fore in the senior TTs.
Becky Storrie gets underway in the elite women’s event at 11.14am, tackling two laps of the course totalling a distance of 25.6km.
The elite men’s time trial takes in an extra lap for a total of 38.4km and Max Walker heads down the start ramp at 3.52pm.
The 24-year-old has good pedigree in this event, having finished second in both 2023 and 2024.
Then it’s the turn of the National Circuit Championships on Friday in the seaside town of Aberystwyth and all eyes will be on Commonwealth Games-bound Matthew Bostock who will be aiming to win the title for a second time, having previously done so in 2022.
Manx teenager Nicola Quaye will also be in circuit action in the women’s contest.
The blue riband events, the road race championships, will be held on Sunday. The women’s contest (80 miles) starts at 8.45am and will feature Storrie, Quaye and Ruby Oakes.
The men’s race (116 miles) starts at 1.45pm and features several locals, namely Bostock, Max Walker and Onchan resident Ben Swift.
Max’s younger brother Zac is listed as one of the reserve riders.
The action can be watching live on the British Cycling YouTube channel – reports and photos in next week’s papers.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.