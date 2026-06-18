Two more have been added to the Isle of Man team for next month’s Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.
Swimmers Connor Mealin and Zack Bellhouse take the Manx squad up to 27. This is slightly down on the 32 that competed at the last Games in Birmingham four years ago.
It had been hoped to add recently crowned Commonwealth Super Featherweight champion boxer Jade Burden to the team, but the Commonwealth Games Association of the Isle of Man confirmed on Thursday morning that she was unable to be considered for selection.
Team Isle of Man:
Athletics - Sarah Astin, Regan Corrin, Jack Kinrade, Ollie Lockley, David Mullarkey; Bowls - Michael Collister, Mark McGreal, Paul Garrett, Caroline Whitehead; Cycling - Matt Bostock, Ben Swift; Gymnastics - Harry Eyres; Para-powerlifting - Alfie Bezance; Swimming - Peter Allen, Libby Curphey, Lauren Dennett, Charlie Foster, Ella Justice, Magnus Kelly, Laura Kinley, Oscar Maddrell, Kiera Prentice, Harry Robinson, Alex Turnbull, Joel Watterson, Connor Mealin and Zack Bellhouse.
The Games take place between July 23 and August 2.
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