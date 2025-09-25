The latest round of the 2025 Manx MTB Enduro Series, sponsored by Limitless Cycles, took riders deep into the northern plantations last weekend, with stages set in Ballure and Skyhill.
After a week of heavy rain, competitors faced slick mud, steep chutes and treacherous roots, making conditions especially tough.
The freshly cut Ballure section proved particularly challenging, with riders describing the surface as being ‘like peanut butter’ when soaked.
The day’s format featured four stages, after the planned super-long Brookdale stage was cancelled because of the weather forecast. Ironically, conditions on race day turned out to be near perfect, but the decision came too late to reinstate the route.
Factory Orange/Limitless Cycles rider Isaac Batty made an explosive start, dominating stage one in Ballure with a 10-second lead over rising local star Max Hitchen, while Joe Huyton slotted into third.
Stage two saw Batty and Hitchen dead level with identical times of three minutes 16 seconds, both a clear 12 seconds ahead of round one winner Harry Corrin.
Riders then tackled the gruelling Glen Auldyn climb to Skyhill where the infamous ‘Poison Dwarf’ stage delivered drama. Hitchen claimed his first stage win, finishing three seconds clear of Batty who crashed on the final drop. Corrin again completed the top three.
The concluding stage, ‘Lockdown’, proved a fitting finale. Hitchen unleashed his best run of the day to beat Joe Cannan by five seconds, with Batty in third.
Despite Hitchen’s late charge, Batty’s consistency secured overall victory by only 1.6 seconds. Hitchen was hailed for the ride of the day, while Corrin’s third place overall was enough to secure him the 2025 series title - his first championship to date.
In the women’s category, Coral Heginbotham was the sole competitor, completing the course with determination.
The e-bike class saw Craig Norrey, more commonly known for his exploits in moto enduro, thrive in the slippery conditions. He finished 22 seconds ahead of the fast-improving Dan Sowerby, with Steven Teare a further 10 seconds back in third.
- Manx MTB Enduro wishes to thank Jack for the medical support, the Dingbats, Max, Ed and Julien marking crew, all the marshals, Matt Ward for timing the event, Lukasz for flipping the burgers, Darcie for the presentation and Limitless Cycles for the generous awards.
- The club's programme continues with a Funduro in round three which is scheduled for next month on a date to be confirmed.
MANX MTB ENDURO
