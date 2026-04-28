There is a revised schedule to this weekend’s Isle of Man Steam Packet Holidays Youth Tour.
The Department for Enterprise supported three-day event is part of the 2026 British Cycling National Youth Circuit Series and begins as always with the prologue time trial over Loch Promenade on Friday evening from 6pm.
But Saturday will move away from the traditional Ellerslie course and instead be wholly based in the Jurby area.
The Youth D and E races (under-eights and u10s) will be on the 1.7-mile motor racing circuit, while the older A, B and C categories will race on closed roads over multiple laps of a 10 kilometre course taking in Jurby East, the Andreas to St Jude’s Road and Summerhill. Roads will be closed from around 10am until late afternoon. The Youth Tour helpline number is 318844.
The event will come to a finale on Sunday over parts of the Stuggadhoo course, taking in St Mark’s, Red Lion Hill (Braaid), Garth crossroads and the link road past Gilbeys’ to Tosaby. Youth D and E riders will ride a shortened lap.
Many of the country’s leading youth riders are taking part. Locals to watch out for include Daniel Minay and Thomas Hutchinson, regular frontrunners in the u16 class at national level, while Thomas Kirk and Luke Coomer will be looking to get their hands on the new white Bikestyle young rider jersey.
Tommy Bass currently tops British Cycling’s u14 road and track rankings, while Ciaran Grimshaw will start as favourite to take the young rider jersey, although Austin Baglow might have his own ideas.
In the girls, Laxey’s Poppy Clayton will be looking to build on her recent form, with triathlete Bella Quaye also likely to be at the sharp end.
Elliot Barron and Jenson Baglow will be looking for home success in the u12s, but competition from off-island is likely to be strong.
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