The Youth D and E races (under-eights and u10s) will be on the 1.7-mile motor racing circuit, while the older A, B and C categories will race on closed roads over multiple laps of a 10 kilometre course taking in Jurby East, the Andreas to St Jude’s Road and Summerhill. Roads will be closed from around 10am until late afternoon. The Youth Tour helpline number is 318844.