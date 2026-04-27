The Ramsey Rocket, Conor Cummins, is set to make a return to the Southern 100 in July after more than a decade away from the event.
The TT star will make his highly anticipated comeback with his own team - Conrod Motorsport - for the Steam Packet-sponsored event.
The 39 year old first made his Southern 100 debut in 2006 and became a familiar presence at Billown, competing annually through to 2014 with the exception of 2010 and 2013.
Cummins also featured in the now defunct Post-TT Races in 2006 and 2007, claiming his sole Billown victory in the 1000cc race in 2007.
Over his Southern 100 career, Cummins has consistently demonstrated his competitiveness, achieving 15 podium finishes.
Southern 100 chairman George Peach welcomed the news of Cummins’s return: ‘We’re absolutely delighted to welcome Conor back to the Southern 100.
‘He’s a a rider of immense talent and determination. His return, especially with his own team is fantastic news for the event and the fans. It adds real excitement to this year’s Steam Packet Southern 100 Road Races.’
Speaking about his comeback, Cummins said: ‘It just feels like the right time to come back to the “Friendly Races”.
‘I’ve got some great memories from racing there over the years and am looking forward to returning now with my own team Conrod Motorsport sponsored by the headline sponsors of the meeting, the Steam Packet. I’m really looking forward to getting back out there.’
This summer’s Southern 100 takes place between July 6 and July 9.
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