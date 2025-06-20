The newly-renamed Sir Mark Cavendish raceway at the National Sports Centre will be officially opened on Friday by the man himself.
It was confirmed earlier this year that the perimeter road at the Douglas facility would be renamed after the Tour de France’s most prolific stage winner.
The short road which encircles the NSC’s hockey pitches and athletics track is where the 40-year-old from Laxey first competed as part of the Youth Cycling League.
Children from every school in the island have been invited to attend the launch which begins at 10.15am.
Sir Mark will complete a high-speed flying lap of the course, before officially opening the raceway that now bears his name.
Year 4 pupils and above, who have been invited through their schools, will then take part in a parade lap with Sir Mark.
Members of the public are warmly encouraged to attend. They are being asked to arrive at the raceway by 10am and help create a Tour de France-style atmosphere with flags and banners. Parking is only available at Douglas Rugby Club at Port-e-Chee.
A giant artwork featuring the names of hundreds of pupils will also be unveiled, alongside a new podium, custom finish line and permanent signage. At the heart of the display is an inspirational quote: ‘I dreamt of being like my heroes.’
The Manx Missile retired from professional cycling last year having claimed 165 career wins, including a record 35 Tour de France stage victories.