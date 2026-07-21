Everything is set for an intriguing weekend of cycling as the first off-road edition of Gran Fondo Isle of Man, powered by Altenar, gets underway.
Following the transition from road cycling to gravel and mountain biking, riders will tackle a new point-to-point course stretching from Ramsey to Port Erin, taking in private farmland, plantations, former railway lines, a historic airfield and some spectacular scenery.
The men's gravel race features an impressive mix of current and former elite cyclists, among them former Team Sky professional Chris Lawless, now based in the island, alongside Ramsey brothers Tom and Leon Mazzone.
Campana Imballaggi Morbiato rider Adam Kelly has spent recent seasons racing professionally on the roads of Europe and, as the only current full-time professional cyclist in the field, starts the event with strong credentials.
Elite triathlete Will Draper, a regular podium finisher in previous editions of Gran Fondo IoM, possesses the endurance and strength to challenge for the leading positions if he adapts quickly to the demands of the new off-road course.
Other local riders expected to be in contention include Roch Morgan (Utmost-Mezzo IoM Junior Cycling Team) and Mark Horsthuis (Cycle 360).
But the biggest unknown remains the visiting riders from UK and beyond, of which several will undoubtedly be capable of challenging for victory.
The women's race features a smaller field, but it is also hard to predict. Of the eight riders entered, five are from off-island leaving little indication of the strength of the visiting challenge. Leading the local hope is Jacqui Fletcher, a former elite mountain biker and accomplished road racer who has raced at Commonwealth Games level both on and off-road.
The men's XC MTB race promises an intriguing contest, pitting experience against youth. Representing Team Isle of Man, Ross Thorley and Eric Kelly will be aiming to make advantage of their knowledge of the terrain, but standing in their way are two of the island's brightest young talents, Matt Harrison and Owen Collins, both of whom have demonstrated impressive pace and technical ability in recent seasons.
The women's XC MTB race also boasts a strong local line-up, including Emily Bridson, Sophie Acton, Emma Atkinson and talented under-21 Abi Clayton, now competing in the colours of Team On Form.
The weekend begins on Saturday with the Minisculo Fondo at Mooragh Park, where young cyclists will take centre stage in an event designed to inspire the next generation of riders.
Attention then turns to the Gran Fondo Challenge, offering participants a shorter but no less rewarding introduction to the new off-road course before Sunday's flagship races.
The public is encouraged to venture out and enjoy the spectacle throughout the weekend, from the start in Ramsey, through the forests, green lanes and countryside, to the finish line celebrations in Port Erin.
A number of temporary road closures will be in place, full details of the route, timings and road closures are available at www.granfondoisleofman.com
The organisers would like to thank residents, landowners and local communities in advance for their patience and continued support.
The Minisculo Fondo will take place from 11am on Saturday, followed at 1.30pm by the Gran Fondo Challenge, a non-competitive sportive over the top-half of the course covering a distance of 50km.
Sunday’s main 100km event, Gran Fondo Gravel and XC MTB race will get underway at 9.30am, also from Mooragh Promenade, Ramsey.
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