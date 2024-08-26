Isle of Man cyclist Lizzie Holden was back in action in Europe at the weekend.
Only days after completing the prestigious Tour de France Femmes - where she ended the race in 78th overall after helping team-mate Erica Magnaldi to a top-12 finish – the Manxwoman was riding for UAE Team ADQ in the Agglomeration-Trophee CERATIZIT hilly one-day race based at Plouay in France.
The 26-year-old came home in a 23-strong chasing group fighting for fourth place, a slender nine seconds behind the winner, Misha Bredewold (SD Worx-Protime). Holden was 25th.
Holden’s Dutch team-mate Karlijn Swinkels finished fifth overall.
Fellow Manx cyclist Zac Walker recently completed two one-day races in Italy.
Riding for Rime Drali, the 20-year-old was 25th in the Gran Premio Sportivi di Poggiana-48° Trofeo Bonin Costruzioni over 164.5 kilemetres in the north of the country.
Four days later, Walker claimed a similar result of 26th in the Firenze (Florence) to Viareggio race over 180km.