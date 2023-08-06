Ruby Oakes claimed an excellent bronze medal at the Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago over the weekend.
The cyclist got Team Isle of Man’s CYG campaign off to an impressive start by finishing third in the women’s time trial.
In the opening event of this year’s Games, Australia’s Lauren Bates won the gold medal at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, completing the 10-kilometre course in 14 minutes and 9.31 seconds.
Her compatriot Keira Will took silver, with Oakes completing the podium in a time of 14m 43.91s to clinch the bronze medal.
