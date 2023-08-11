Jack Kinrade wrapped up Team Isle of Man’s Commonwealth Youth Games campaign with a fine sixth place finish in the men’s 800m final on Thursday.
The 16-year-old had qualified for the final by finishing fourth in Wednesday’s opening heat at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, sealing his spot as the so-called ‘fastest loser’
He then delivered another good performance in the final itself, crossing the line in a time of one minute 56.06 seconds which was enough to seal sixth.
The result brought the curtain down on the Isle of Man’s involvement in this year’s Commonwealth Youth Games, with the highlights being Ruby Oakes’ double bronze success in the women’s road race and time trial cycling events (more in this week’s Isle of Man Examiner and Manx Independent).