Damien Crook is the only local newcomer in this year’s Manx Grand Prix.
It is quite possibly the lowest number of local debutees in the event for 50 years, certainly since Rob Brew won the inaugural Newcomers’ race in 1978.
The lack of a dedicated race for the newbies has definitely had an effect on the number of first-timers entering, plus the fact that many now go directly into the TT if they feel confident of reaching the minimum average speed required.
Crook, a regular at Andreas Racing Association events on Jurby Airfield since 2019, finished runner-up in the club’s Pre-Injection class championship last year.
The 38-year-old, who relocated to the island from Swindon 15 years ago (he moved over during 2009 Manx Grand Prix week), lives in Douglas.
‘My first speed-controlled lap behind John Barton was steady, but on my next laps I found that my bike and the course were talking to me as I went round! The suspension set-up is certainly too hard.’
Damien will ride in the Senior MGP race next Monday morning.